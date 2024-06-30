Col. Lance McInnish, incoming 2nd Mission Support Group commander, shares his remarks during the 2nd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony July 1, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The change of command ceremony is designed to publicize to the men and women of the command the absolute transfer of authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

