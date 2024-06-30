Col. Kevin James, right, outgoing 2nd Mission Support Group commander, receives the Legion of Merit award from Col. Michael Maginness, left, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, during the 2nd MSG change of command ceremony July 1, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The Legion of Merit is awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in outstanding services and achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 16:04 Photo ID: 8514090 VIRIN: 240701-F-KW266-1039 Resolution: 6245x4163 Size: 9.54 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Mission Support Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.