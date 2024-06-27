Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ventura Fish Ladder [Image 10 of 10]

    Ventura Fish Ladder

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Los Angeles District leaders meet with the Ventura County Public Works Agency at the Ventura County fish ladder project to coordinate engineering and construction projects June 6 in Ventura County, California. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed the fish ladder to allow steelhead trout to migrate upstream. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 21:49
    Photo ID: 8506641
    VIRIN: 240606-A-RY318-1001
    Resolution: 4975x3316
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Ventura Fish Ladder [Image 10 of 10], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LA District leaders tour central coast ports, projects

