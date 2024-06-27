Facing south from Hartford Pier, storm clouds approach the Port of San Luis Harbor District June 5 in Avila Beach, California. Hartford Pier, or Pier 3, was constructed in 1873 and still features fish markets and a restaurant. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District completed a breakwater project near Pier 3 in October 2023. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 21:49 Photo ID: 8506636 VIRIN: 240605-A-RY318-1001 Resolution: 4684x3123 Size: 2.32 MB Location: CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Port of San Luis [Image 10 of 10], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.