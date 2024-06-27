Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oxnard Harbor tour [Image 3 of 10]

    Oxnard Harbor tour

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Los Angeles District project manager Brian Kim tours potential dredging sites along the Port of Hueneme June 3 near Oxnard, California. The Oxnard Harbor District is the fifth largest importer of refrigerated goods and the sixth largest vehicle importer/exporter in the U.S. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 21:49
    Photo ID: 8506633
    VIRIN: 240603-A-RY318-1007
    Resolution: 2446x2316
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oxnard Harbor tour [Image 10 of 10], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navigation Branch Chief
    Port of Hueneme
    Oxnard Harbor tour
    Channel Islands Tour
    Wise Council
    Port of San Luis
    Morro Bay Pier
    Morro Bay Harbor
    Morro Bay Harbor Master
    Ventura Fish Ladder

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LA District leaders tour central coast ports, projects

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dredging
    Los Angeles District
    Navigation Branch
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT