Los Angeles District project manager Brian Kim tours potential dredging sites along the Port of Hueneme June 3 near Oxnard, California. The Oxnard Harbor District is the fifth largest importer of refrigerated goods and the sixth largest vehicle importer/exporter in the U.S. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 21:49 Photo ID: 8506633 VIRIN: 240603-A-RY318-1007 Resolution: 2446x2316 Size: 1.24 MB Location: CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oxnard Harbor tour [Image 10 of 10], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.