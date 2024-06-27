Morro Bay Pier is visible June 5 near Morro Rock, in Morro Bay, California. According to the Morro Bay City official website, Morro Rock, a state historic landmark, was an important navigational aid for mariners for over 300 years because the rock is approximately 576 feet tall. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is committed to harbor dredging operations to ensure supplies travel easily through our coastal California waterways. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

