Morro Bay Pier is visible June 5 near Morro Rock, in Morro Bay, California. According to the Morro Bay City official website, Morro Rock, a state historic landmark, was an important navigational aid for mariners for over 300 years because the rock is approximately 576 feet tall. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is committed to harbor dredging operations to ensure supplies travel easily through our coastal California waterways. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 21:49
|Photo ID:
|8506638
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-RY318-3001
|Resolution:
|4949x3299
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Morro Bay Pier [Image 10 of 10], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LA District leaders tour central coast ports, projects
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT