    Port of Hueneme [Image 2 of 10]

    Port of Hueneme

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District command team and Port of Hueneme executives and representatives meet in the Oxnard Harbor District before touring potential dredging projects along the coast June 3 in Port Hueneme, California. The Port of Hueneme is the name of port and the small city in which the port resides. The Port of Hueneme is included in the Oxnard Harbor District. The Oxnard Harbor District is the fifth largest importer of refrigerated goods and the sixth largest vehicle importer/exporter in the U.S. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
