    Morro Bay Harbor Master [Image 9 of 10]

    Morro Bay Harbor Master

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Morro Bay Harbor Director Ted Schiafone and Los Angeles District Commander Col. Andrew Baker detail the positive impacts of dredging and breakwater projects for the City of Morro Bay leadership June 5 in central California. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is committed to harbor dredging operations to ensure supplies travel easily through our central California waterways. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

