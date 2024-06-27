Morro Bay Harbor Master

Morro Bay Harbor Director Ted Schiafone and Los Angeles District Commander Col. Andrew Baker detail the positive impacts of dredging and breakwater projects for the City of Morro Bay leadership June 5 in central California. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is committed to harbor dredging operations to ensure supplies travel easily through our central California waterways. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

