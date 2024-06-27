635th Materiel Maintenance Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force SSgt Melissa Halley, left, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron command support staff noncommissioned officer in charge, gifts flowers to the family members of the 635th Materiel Maintenance Group command team during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 28, 2024. Col. Brandon Maroon brings years of global logistics experience to his new position as 635th MMG commander. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

