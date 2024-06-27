Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    635th Materiel Maintenance Group Change of Command [Image 4 of 7]

    635th Materiel Maintenance Group Change of Command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Marsiglia II, right, relinquishes command of the 635th Materiel Maintenance Group to U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Bakazan, 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 27, 2024. Marsiglia led 415 military and civilian members in the Air Force’s only organic Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources and Fuels Support Equipment unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 15:54
    Photo ID: 8505997
    VIRIN: 240627-F-OP366-1132
    Resolution: 5590x3727
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 635th Materiel Maintenance Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    635th Materiel Maintenance Group Change of Command
    635th Materiel Maintenance Group Change of Command
    635th Materiel Maintenance Group Change of Command
    635th Materiel Maintenance Group Change of Command
    635th Materiel Maintenance Group Change of Command
    635th Materiel Maintenance Group Change of Command
    635th Materiel Maintenance Group Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    guidon
    Holloman AFB
    Change of Command
    Alamogordo
    BEAR Base
    635th MMG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT