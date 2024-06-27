U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Marsiglia II, right, relinquishes command of the 635th Materiel Maintenance Group to U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Bakazan, 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 27, 2024. Marsiglia led 415 military and civilian members in the Air Force’s only organic Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources and Fuels Support Equipment unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 15:54 Photo ID: 8505997 VIRIN: 240627-F-OP366-1132 Resolution: 5590x3727 Size: 2.87 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 635th Materiel Maintenance Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.