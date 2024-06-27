635th Materiel Maintenance Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Marsiglia II, right, accepts the Legion of Merit medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Bakazan, 635th Supply Chain Operations wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 27, 2024. Marsiglia was commended for establishing a new expeditionary airfield lighting course and directing updates to the Air Force’s only large area shelter maintenance and repair course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 15:54
|Photo ID:
|8506004
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-OP366-1068
|Resolution:
|6679x4453
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
