U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Maroon, 635th Materiel Maintenance Group commander, addresses guests during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 27, 2024. Maroon is in command of the Air Force’s only organic Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources and Fuels Support Equipment unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 15:54 Photo ID: 8505995 VIRIN: 240627-F-OP366-1152 Resolution: 5086x3391 Size: 2.89 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 635th Materiel Maintenance Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.