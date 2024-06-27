635th Materiel Maintenance Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Marsiglia II, renders his final salute as 635th Materiel Maintenance Group commander during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 27, 2024. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition performed to openly show service members the arrival of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

