635th Materiel Maintenance Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Maroon, 635th Materiel Maintenance Group commander, renders his first salute during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 27, 2024. Maroon brings global logistics experience to his new command of the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

