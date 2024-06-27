635th Materiel Maintenance Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Maroon, right, assumes command of the 635th Materiel Maintenance Group from U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Bakazan, 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 27, 2024. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

