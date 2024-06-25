Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    437th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7]

    437th Operations Group Change of Command

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Clinton, 437th Operations Group incoming commander, accepts a bouquet of flowers during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 27, 2024. The 437th OG implements the combatant command's operational plans and airlift requirements, and is responsible for 60% of AMC's C-17A Airdrop mission and 100% of AMC’s Special Operations crew force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    change of command
    Joint Base Charleston
    437th Operations Group

