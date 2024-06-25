437th Operations Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Clinton, 437th Operations Group incoming commander, accepts a bouquet of flowers during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 27, 2024. The 437th OG implements the combatant command's operational plans and airlift requirements, and is responsible for 60% of AMC's C-17A Airdrop mission and 100% of AMC’s Special Operations crew force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

