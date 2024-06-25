437th Operations Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Samuel Todd, 437th Airlift Wing commander, presents the Legion of Merit medal to Col. Carlos Berdecia, 437th Operations Group outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 27, 2024. Berdecia is a weapons officer and command pilot with more than 5,000 flying hours and has held various aircrew flying assignments in the C-17A. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US