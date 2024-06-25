U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Clinton, 437th Operations Group incoming commander, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 27, 2024. Clinton is a command pilot with over 3,900 hours in the C-17A, C-12F, T-1A, and T-37B aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 16:54 Photo ID: 8503526 VIRIN: 240627-F-XY111-1009 Resolution: 5013x3397 Size: 1.62 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 437th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.