437th Operations Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Clinton, 437th Operations Group incoming commander, receives the guidon from Col. Samuel Todd, 437th Airlift Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 27, 2024. Prior to becoming the 437th OG commander, Clinton served as the Deputy Chief of Staff of U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

