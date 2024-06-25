U.S. Air Force Col. Samuel Todd, 437th Airlift Wing commander, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 27, 2024. Todd presided over the ceremony, speaking on the distinguished accomplishments of Berdecia, Clinton, and the 437th OG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 16:54 Photo ID: 8503528 VIRIN: 240627-F-XY111-1037 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.86 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 437th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.