U.S. Air Force Col. Carlos Berdecia’s wife receives a bouquet of flowers during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 27, 2024. Berdecia is a weapons officer and command pilot with more than 5,000 flying hours and has held various aircrew flying assignments in the C-17A. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 16:54
|Photo ID:
|8503529
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-XY111-1107
|Resolution:
|7071x4778
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 437th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
