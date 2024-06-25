U.S. Air Force Col. Carlos Berdecia, 437th Operations Group outgoing commander, relinquishes command of the 437th OG by passing the guidon to Col. Samuel Todd, 437th Airlift Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 27, 2024. The 437th OG implements the combatant command's operational plans and airlift requirements, and is responsible for 60% of AMC's C-17A Airdrop mission and 100% of AMC’s Special Operations crew force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 16:54
|Photo ID:
|8503522
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-XY111-1006
|Resolution:
|3564x2466
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 437th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
