Buddy Squadron 24-4: Increasing interoperability, defending the Pen

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brian Stueckle, 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, and Airman 1st Class Zakkee Conwell, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, give the Juvats 'Crush Em' gesture during Buddy Squadron 24-4 at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2024. Pilots integrated with ROK Air Force pilots to develop new tactics and techniques to better defend the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

