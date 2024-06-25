Buddy Squadron 24-4: Increasing interoperability, defending the Pen

An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron, lands at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. The 80th FS traveled to Cheongju AB to participate in Buddy Squadron 24-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

