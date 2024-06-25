Five F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron, are parked on the flightline during Buddy Squadron 24-4 at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2024. Buddy Squadron events are regularly held at different bases around the Korean peninsula to give pilots from both countries a chance to learn with and from each other while strengthening shared tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 04:29
|Photo ID:
|8501951
|VIRIN:
|240624-F-SW533-1005
|Resolution:
|7639x4297
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buddy Squadron 24-4: Increasing interoperability, defending the Pen [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Buddy Squadron 24-4: Increasing interoperability, defending the Pen
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT