Buddy Squadron 24-4: Increasing interoperability, defending the Pen

Five F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron, are parked on the flightline during Buddy Squadron 24-4 at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2024. Buddy Squadron events are regularly held at different bases around the Korean peninsula to give pilots from both countries a chance to learn with and from each other while strengthening shared tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

