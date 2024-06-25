Two F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron, taxi down the flightline during Buddy Squadron 24-4 at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. These training events reinforce the 8th Fighter Wing’s ability to deliver mission capable F-16s from anywhere on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|06.25.2024
|06.27.2024 04:29
|8501969
|240625-F-SW533-1230
|6265x5012
|3.79 MB
|KR
|1
|0
Buddy Squadron 24-4: Increasing interoperability, defending the Pen
