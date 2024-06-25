Buddy Squadron 24-4: Increasing interoperability, defending the Pen

U.S. Air Force F-16 pilots, assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron, step toward their jets during Buddy Squadron 24-4 at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. Pilots integrated with ROK Air Force pilots to develop new tactics and techniques to better defend the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

