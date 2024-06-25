Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buddy Squadron 24-4: Increasing interoperability, defending the Pen [Image 2 of 10]

    Buddy Squadron 24-4: Increasing interoperability, defending the Pen

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 pilots, assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron, step toward their jets during Buddy Squadron 24-4 at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. Pilots integrated with ROK Air Force pilots to develop new tactics and techniques to better defend the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 04:29
    Photo ID: 8501961
    VIRIN: 240625-F-SW533-1081
    Resolution: 5979x3363
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, Buddy Squadron 24-4: Increasing interoperability, defending the Pen [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Buddy Squadron 24-4: Increasing interoperability, defending the Pen

    8th Fighter Wing
    maintenance
    80th Fighter Squadron
    INDOPACOM
    Buddy Squadron
    80th Fighter Generation Squadron

