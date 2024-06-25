Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buddy Squadron 24-4: Increasing interoperability, defending the Pen [Image 5 of 10]

    Buddy Squadron 24-4: Increasing interoperability, defending the Pen

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Four F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron, taxi down the flightline for take off as part of Buddy Squadron 24-4 at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. These training events reinforce the 8th Fighter Wing’s ability to deliver mission capable F-16s from anywhere on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 04:29
    Photo ID: 8501966
    VIRIN: 240625-F-SW533-1165
    Resolution: 6453x3630
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buddy Squadron 24-4: Increasing interoperability, defending the Pen [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Fighter Wing
    maintenance
    80th Fighter Squadron
    INDOPACOM
    Buddy Squadron
    80th Fighter Generation Squadron

