Brig. Gen. David Mounkes, right, the Kentucky National Guard’s assistant adjutant general for Air, briefs administrators from Jefferson County Public Schools about career opportunities for graduating high schoolers at the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Ky., March 14, 2024. Attending the briefing were, left to right, James Moore, instructional lead; Beau Johnston, director of career and technical education; and Mary Louise Pozaric, director of post-secondary planning. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 17:39
|Photo ID:
|8494980
|VIRIN:
|240314-Z-VT419-1012
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG [Image 15 of 15], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
High School students learn about careers at Kentucky Air National Guard Base
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT