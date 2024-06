High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG

Staff Sgt. Rosie Wallace, an aviation fuels specialist assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, talks to students from Nelson County High School’s Air Force JROTC program about aircraft maintenance during their tour of the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., March 14, 2024. The base is home to about 1,200 Airmen and eight C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, with missions spanning the gamut from tactical airlift, special operations, disaster response, explosive ordnance disposal and aircraft maintenance to civil engineering, cyber communications, security forces, medical care and logistics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

