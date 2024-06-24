High School students learn about careers at Kentucky Air National Guard Base

Photo By Dale Greer | Capt. Sam Williams, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing,...... read more read more Photo By Dale Greer | Capt. Sam Williams, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, talks to students from Nelson County High School’s Air Force JROTC program about tactical airlift during their tour of the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., March 14, 2024. The base is home to about 1,200 Airmen and eight C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, with missions spanning the gamut from tactical airlift, special operations, disaster response, explosive ordnance disposal and aircraft maintenance to civil engineering, cyber communications, security forces, medical care and logistics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer) see less | View Image Page

More than 200 area high school students visited the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here March 14 to learn about careers at the 123rd Airlift Wing, including military aviation, aircraft maintenance, medical care, logistics, special operations, cyber security, explosive ordnance disposal and security forces.



The wing, based at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, is home to 1,200 Airmen and eight C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. Unit missions include tactical airlift, combat control, pararescue, contingency response and disaster recovery. The wing is one of the most decorated units in Air Force history, with 20 Air Force Outstanding Unit Awards.



Last week’s visitors included cadets from Navy and Air Force JROTC programs at Floyd Central, Nelson County, Casey County and Shawnee high schools. Students from Bullitt County Schools’ Aviation Club and the Kentucky Wing of the Civil Air Patrol also participated. Other visitors included officials from Jefferson County Public Schools, who received extensive mission briefings and a base tour.