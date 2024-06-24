Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    High School students learn about careers at Kentucky Air National Guard Base

    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG

    Photo By Dale Greer | Capt. Sam Williams, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing,...... read more read more

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Story by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    More than 200 area high school students visited the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here March 14 to learn about careers at the 123rd Airlift Wing, including military aviation, aircraft maintenance, medical care, logistics, special operations, cyber security, explosive ordnance disposal and security forces.

    The wing, based at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, is home to 1,200 Airmen and eight C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. Unit missions include tactical airlift, combat control, pararescue, contingency response and disaster recovery. The wing is one of the most decorated units in Air Force history, with 20 Air Force Outstanding Unit Awards.

    Last week’s visitors included cadets from Navy and Air Force JROTC programs at Floyd Central, Nelson County, Casey County and Shawnee high schools. Students from Bullitt County Schools’ Aviation Club and the Kentucky Wing of the Civil Air Patrol also participated. Other visitors included officials from Jefferson County Public Schools, who received extensive mission briefings and a base tour.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 17:39
    Story ID: 474724
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High School students learn about careers at Kentucky Air National Guard Base, by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Civil Air Patrol
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT