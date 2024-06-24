High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG

Senior Airman Elijah LeMastus, left, and Tech. Sgt. Jacob Brockman of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Medical Group, demonstrate battlefield wound care to students from Bullitt County Schools’ Aviation Club during their tour of the 123rd Airlift Wing in Louisville, Ky., March 14, 2024. The unit is home to about 1,200 Airmen and eight C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, with missions spanning the gamut from tactical airlift, special operations, disaster response, explosive ordnance disposal and aircraft maintenance to civil engineering, cyber communications, security forces, medical care and logistics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

Date Taken: 03.14.2024
Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US