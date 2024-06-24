High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG

More than 200 area high school students toured the Kentucky Air National Guard Base on March 14, 2024, to learn about careers at the 123rd Airlift Wing, including military aviation, aircraft maintenance, medical care, logistics, special operations, cyber security, explosive ordnance disposal and security forces. The students are cadets from Navy and Air Force JROTC programs at Floyd Central, Nelson County, Casey County and Shawnee high schools; or are members of the Bullitt County Schools Aviation Club or the Kentucky Wing of the Civil Air Patrol. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

Date Taken: 03.14.2024