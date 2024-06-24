Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG [Image 2 of 15]

    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    More than 200 area high school students toured the Kentucky Air National Guard Base on March 14, 2024, to learn about careers at the 123rd Airlift Wing, including military aviation, aircraft maintenance, medical care, logistics, special operations, cyber security, explosive ordnance disposal and security forces. The students are cadets from Navy and Air Force JROTC programs at Floyd Central, Nelson County, Casey County and Shawnee high schools; or are members of the Bullitt County Schools Aviation Club or the Kentucky Wing of the Civil Air Patrol. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 17:39
    Photo ID: 8494967
    VIRIN: 240314-Z-VT419-1848
    Resolution: 3000x1687
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG [Image 15 of 15], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG
    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    High School students learn about careers at Kentucky Air National Guard Base

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Recruiting
    123rd Airflift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT