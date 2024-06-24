Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG [Image 12 of 15]

    High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Beau Johnston, director of career and technical education for Jefferson County Public Schools, attends a briefing about career opportunities for graduating high schoolers at the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Ky., March 14, 2024. The base is home to about 1,200 Airmen and eight C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, with missions spanning the gamut from tactical airlift, special operations, disaster response, explosive ordnance disposal and aircraft maintenance to civil engineering, cyber communications, security forces, medical care and logistics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    High School students learn about careers at Kentucky Air National Guard Base

    JROTC
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Airflift Wing
    JCPS

