High school students explore career opportunities at KYANG

Master Sgt. Dustin Turner, an explosive ordnance disposal specialist assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, helps a student from Shawnee High School’s Navy JROTC program don a protective bomb suit at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., March 14, 2024. The base is home to about 1,200 Airmen and eight C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, with missions spanning the gamut from tactical airlift, special operations, disaster response, explosive ordnance disposal and aircraft maintenance to civil engineering, cyber communications, security forces, medical care and logistics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

