2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command 2024

Maj. Paul Adeji-Paul, incoming 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, delivers a speech during the 2 LRS change of command ceremony June 21, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Adeji-Paul served as a strategic policy fellow for the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff before accepting the position as the 2nd LRS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

