2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command 2024

The Barksdale Honor Guard presents the colors during the 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony June 21, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. During the ceremony, Maj. Paul Adeji-Paul, incoming 2 LRS commander, took command of 2 LRS from Lt. Col. Kristina Sawtelle, outgoing 2nd LRS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

