2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command 2024

Maj. Paul Adeji-Paul, incoming 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, receives the guidon from Col. Kevin James, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, gaining command of 2nd LRS during a change of command ceremony June 21, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Passing the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command for the 2nd LRS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

