    2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command 2024 [Image 3 of 9]

    2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command 2024

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Col. Kevin James, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, speaks to the crowd during the 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony June 21, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 09:37
    Photo ID: 8493724
    VIRIN: 240621-F-DY500-1040
    Resolution: 6223x4149
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Change of Command
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    2nd Mission Support Group

