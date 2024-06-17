2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command 2024

Maj. Paul Adeji-Paul, incoming 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, receives his first salute as commander during a change of command ceremony June 21, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The ceremony signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the 2nd LRS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

