2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command 2024

Col. Kevin James, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Kristina Sawtelle, outgoing 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, with the Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony June 21, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The ceremony presents a visible means of passing command from the departing commander to the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)
