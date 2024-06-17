E-11A aircraft play key role during humanitarian airdrops in Gaza

A U.S. Air Force E-11A Aircraft pilot assigned to the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron performs a preflight check at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 7, 2024. When satellite phones are ineffective due to line-of-sight constraints, the E-11 steps in as a data translator. It bridges communication gaps between different airframes, allowing effective collaboration among U.S. and UK airlift assets during airdrop missions. (U.S. Air Force photo)
