    E-11A aircraft play key role during humanitarian airdrops in Gaza [Image 4 of 10]

    E-11A aircraft play key role during humanitarian airdrops in Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    Two U.S. Air Force E-11A Aircraft pilots assigned to the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron perform a preflight inspection at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 7, 2024.
    The E-11 provides a crucial common operating picture that enables all air assets involved in airdrops to deliver aid precisely and on time. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 03:46
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    AIR DROP
    AFCENT
    BACN
    GAZA
    E-11

