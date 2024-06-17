E-11A aircraft play key role during humanitarian airdrops in Gaza

Two U.S. Air Force E-11A Aircraft pilots assigned to the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron perform a preflight inspection at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 7, 2024.

The E-11 provides a crucial common operating picture that enables all air assets involved in airdrops to deliver aid precisely and on time. (U.S. Air Force photo)

