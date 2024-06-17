Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-11A aircraft play key role during humanitarian airdrops in Gaza

    E-11A aircraft play key role during humanitarian airdrops in Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    A U.S. Air Force E-11A Aircraft equipped with the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node lands on the flightline at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 9, 2024. The E-11 provides a crucial common operating picture that enables all air assets involved in any airdrop mission to deliver aid precisely and on time. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024
    Photo ID: 8491712
    VIRIN: 240509-F-NJ333-1088
    Resolution: 4733x3149
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-11A aircraft play key role during humanitarian airdrops in Gaza [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    AIR DROP
    AFCENT
    BACN
    GAZA
    E-11

