A U.S. Air Force E-11A Aircraft equipped with the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node lands on the flightline at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 9, 2024. The E-11 provides a crucial common operating picture that enables all air assets involved in any airdrop mission to deliver aid precisely and on time. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 03:46
|Photo ID:
|8491712
|VIRIN:
|240509-F-NJ333-1088
|Resolution:
|4733x3149
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|5
This work, E-11A aircraft play key role during humanitarian airdrops in Gaza [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT