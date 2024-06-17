U.S. Air Force E-11A Aircraft pilot assigned to the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron poses for a photo at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 20, 2024. By consolidating critical data from various sources, the E-11 ensures seamless coordination among different aircraft, even when line-of-sight communication is limited. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 03:46
|Photo ID:
|8491716
|VIRIN:
|240620-F-NJ333-1003
|Resolution:
|5690x3786
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, E-11A aircraft play key role during humanitarian airdrops in Gaza [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT