U.S. Air Force E-11A Aircraft pilot assigned to the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron poses for a photo at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 20, 2024. By consolidating critical data from various sources, the E-11 ensures seamless coordination among different aircraft, even when line-of-sight communication is limited. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.22.2024 03:46 Photo ID: 8491716 VIRIN: 240620-F-NJ333-1003 Resolution: 5690x3786 Size: 7.23 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, E-11A aircraft play key role during humanitarian airdrops in Gaza [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.