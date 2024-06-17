A U.S. Air Force E-11A Aircraft pilot assigned to the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron performs a preflight check at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 7, 2024. The E-11s are currently standing up their first permanent squadron at Robbins Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo)

Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.22.2024 E-11A aircraft play key role during humanitarian airdrops in Gaza [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Hayman