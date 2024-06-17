Two U.S. Air Force E-11A Aircraft pilots assigned to the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron perform preflight tasks at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 7, 2024. The E-11s host the only formal training unit in Air Force Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 03:46
|Photo ID:
|8491713
|VIRIN:
|240507-F-NJ333-1228
|Resolution:
|5933x3947
|Size:
|11.8 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, E-11A aircraft play key role during humanitarian airdrops in Gaza [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT