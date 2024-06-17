A U.S. Air Force E-11A Aircraft equipped with the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node flies over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 7, 2024. BACN was originally developed to extend communications and data range for military operations in the mountainous terrain near and around Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo)

E-11A aircraft play key role during humanitarian airdrops in Gaza [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Hayman