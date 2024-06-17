Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-11A aircraft play key role during humanitarian airdrops in Gaza [Image 3 of 10]

    E-11A aircraft play key role during humanitarian airdrops in Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    A U.S. Air Force E-11A Aircraft equipped with the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node flies over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 7, 2024. BACN was originally developed to extend communications and data range for military operations in the mountainous terrain near and around Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 03:46
    Photo ID: 8491710
    VIRIN: 240507-F-NJ333-1403
    Resolution: 5537x3684
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-11A aircraft play key role during humanitarian airdrops in Gaza [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AIR DROP
    AFCENT
    BACN
    GAZA
    E-11

