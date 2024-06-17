86 OSS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Rigollet, 86th Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, speaks at the 86th OSS Change of Command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 14, 2024. Rigollet is a C-130J Super Hercules pilot with over 2,000 flight hours and extensive global operational flying experience commanding combat and support missions throughout the Middle East, North America, Europe and the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

