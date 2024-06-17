86 OSS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Wells, 86th Operations Support Squadron incoming commander, gives flowers to his family during the 86th OSS Change of Command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 14, 2024. The 86th OSS provides support to airfield operations and aircrew readiness to enable warfighting movement and sustainment for United States European Command and United States Africa Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Olivia Sampson)

